HCL Technologies to hire 3,000 freshers in a recruitment drive

IT services major HCL Technologies Wednesday said it will offer more than 3,000 job opportunities to freshers at its Noida campus. The company will organise a mega recruitment drive in Noida on July 6-7 for graduates and students who have completed their schooling.

“The company is offering over 3,000 job opportunities at its Noida campus. These includes 2,000 graduates (engineers and non-engineers) and 1,000 Class XII completed students,” HCL Technologies said in a statement.

The company said those selected will have to undergo a fee-based training on technical skills and post completion of training, they will be absorbed into HCL Technologies. This training will be provided by HCL Training and Staffing Services (HCL TSS), a subsidiary of HCL Technologies.

“HCL’s mega recruitment drive is a great opportunity for freshers to start their IT careers with HCL. Like last year, we are hopeful that a lot of relevant candidates will apply and benefit from HCL’s mega recruitment drive,” HCL Technologies Executive Vice President Sanjay Gupta said.