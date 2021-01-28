HCL Technologies to conduct virtual recruitment rally from February 12

The recruitment drive is going on in Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The HCL Technologies is conducting a virtual mega recruitment rally in Vijayawada. The recruitment drive will be held on February 12 and 13 for 1000 job opportunities for freshers / experienced professionals. The interested candidates can apply till February 11 at hcltech.com.

Apart from job roles for freshers, the candidates with 2 to 8 years of experience in Java, chip designing, .net, Azure, microservices, SAP, Python, protocol development, networking, DevOps and automation testing will be preferred for job opportunities.

According to HCL, around 3,000 people will be hired in Vijayawada centre in the next two years. The recruitment drive is going on in Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad.

HCL also offered skill-based training programmes for entry-level job roles. “The skill center in Vijayawada can currently train 1,000 people. Candidates interested to kick-start their IT career with HCL can apply for its training and hiring programs. HCL offers training programs for students who have completed class 12, science graduates and engineering graduates as well as post graduates,” the release mentioned.

At present, over 750 class 12 pass-outs enrolled in institute’s TechBee programme . The students, after completing the one-year training programme, got placement in the company.