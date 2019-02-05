Haryana TGT recruitment 2019: Apply for 778 Sanskrit teacher posts; check eligibility, exam pattern and other details

Haryana TGT recruitment 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of TGT faculty at the official website. The application process will begin from February 22, 2019.

A total of 778 TGT Sanskrit teacher posts are on offer out of which 163 are for Mewat region and 615 in rest of the Haryana. Candidates can apply on the official website, hssc.gov.in. The applications will close on March 4, 2019 at 11:59 pm.

Haryana TGT teacher recruitment 2019: Post-wise vacancy detail

Total – 778

Mewat region – 163 posts

General – 74

SC – 32

BCA – 26

BCB – 19

PHC – 2

HH – 2

OH – 2

ESP (general) – 1

ESP (SC) – 1

ESP (BCA) – 1

ESM (BCA) – 1

Rest Haryana region – 615 (total)

General 286

SC – 124

BCA – 101

BCB – 68

ESM (general) – 22

ESM (SC) – 3

ESM (BCA) – 2

ESM (BCB) – 2

ESP (general) – 3

ESP (SC) – 2

ESP (BCA) – 1

ESP (BCB) – 1

PHC (VH) – 10

HH – 10

OH – 2

Benchmark disability – 2

Haryana TGT recruitment 2019: Documents required

Scanned copy of education qualification including matric, class 12, graduation/ diploma

Scanned copy of sport gradation certificate in case of eligible sportspersons

Scanned copy of Haryana domicile certificate in case of BCA/BCB/SC/ESM/ DESM/DFF and women issued by the competent authority

Copy of challan/credit certificate issued by treasury/e-Challan as the case may be, in case of candidates who have applied earlier

Scanned photographs duly signed by the candidate

Scanned signatures of the candidate

Haryana TGT recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

Candidates will have to appear for a written exam. Out of total 100 marks, the written exam will constitute 90 marks and socio-economic criteria and experience will account for 10 marks.

Haryana TGT recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age limit: Candidates should be at least 18 years of age to apply for the post but not more than 42 years old, according to official notification.

Haryana TGT recruitment 2019: Pay Scale

Candidates will be recruited at group C level post. Selected candidates will get a monthly remuneration at the pay scale of Rs 44,900-Rs 1,42,400.

