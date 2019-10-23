Haryana Subordinate Courts clerk admit card 2019 released, how to download

Haryana Subordinate Courts clerk admit card 2019: The Punjab Haryana High Court has released the admit card for the recruitment exam to be conducted to hire on the post of clerk in the Society for Centralised recruitment of Staff in Subirndate Courts (SSSC). Candidates can download their admit card or call letter from the official website, sssc.gov.in.

To be eligible for the posts of clerk in the subordinate courts of Haryana, candidates will have to clear the written exam comprising of general knowledge and English. It will be multiple-choice questions (MCQ) based and will be held on November 10 (Sunday) across exam centres in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana.

Haryana Subordinate Courts clerk admit card 2019: Exam pattern

Candidates need to score 33 per cent marks in each subject but no candidate shall be considered to have qualified the written examination unless he/she obtains 40 per cent marks in the aggregate of both subjects.

Haryana Subordinate Courts clerk admit card 2019 Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

The applicants need to paste his/her photograph, duly attested by a gazetted officer, on the e-admit card. The photograph must be same as uploaded by the applicant in his/her online application. A total of 352 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment exam.

