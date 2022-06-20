scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
Haryana SSC CET recruitment 2022: Apply for 26,000 vacancies

Interested candidates can apply for the HSSC CET exam 2022 on the official website — onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
June 20, 2022 1:02:06 pm
Haryana SSCThis recruitment process will fill a total number of 26,000 posts in different departments. File

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications to Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group C posts in several departments, boards, corporations, and universities. The last date to apply is July 8, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the HSSC CET exam 2022 on the official website — onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in. 

This recruitment process will fill a total number of 26,000 posts in different departments. 

HSSC CET recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the that reads ‘HSSC CET registration’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself first then fill the application form 

Step 4: Enter the required details and document in the correct size

Step 5: Pay the application fees 

Step 6: Save the application form and take a printout of it for future reference. 

Candidates must note that if the required documents are not uploaded in the mentioned size which is provided by the commission then the application form will not be accepted. The last date for the fee confirmation is July 13, 2022.  

As per the official notice, applicants who have already registered can update or correct their application form at the official website. After the closing date, no further chance for registration or update will be given.

