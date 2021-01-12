Haryana: Registration portal launched for Group C, D posts

Giving a relief to government jobs aspirants in Haryana, CM Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday launched a “One Time Registration Portal” for Group C and D category posts and non-gazetted teaching posts in various government departments. Khattar also announced a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to be conducted by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) for filling up different posts of Group C and D.

“Now with the launch of this One Time Registration Portal, youth would be required to apply and submit fees on the portal only once which would be Rs 500 for general category candidates and Rs 250 for candidates belonging to reserved categories. This would not only bring about more transparency but also speed up the recruitment process,” Khattar said.

Read | REET 2021 application process begins, here’s how to apply

Registration on the portal commenced Tuesday and would continue till March 31, 2021. Students who are appearing for Class 10th and 12th examination this year could also provisionally apply on the portal.

“Each candidate registering on the portal would be issued a unique ID number on basis of which he or she could apply as per their educational qualification and experience. A separate Common Eligibility Test (CET) would be conducted for the Group C and Group D posts and it would be valid for a period of three years. The selection for the Group D posts would be made on the basis of merit of Common Entrance Test (CET) including marks under social-economic criteria and experience, whereas in case of Group C posts, the candidates would also have to clear the departmental examination in addition to the CET. The weightage under socio-economic criteria would not be more than 10 per cent for Group D posts and 5 per cent for Group C posts,” Khattar said while elaborating the procedures.

Read | Explained: What is India’s National Recruitment Agency or NRA?

“One Time Registration Portal would be integrated with the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and the details of family members of the candidate would be automatically generated while filling up the form. The candidates would also have the facility to update the family details on the portal. If any candidate does not have PPP, he could get it prepared from any nearby authorized centre. As the Parivar Pehchan Patras are issued to Haryana Domicile only; the state government has decided that those who have been residing in Haryana for the last 5 years would be issued Haryana Domicile certificate. Earlier, this condition was 15 years. For those, whose stay in Haryana is less than five years, temporary domicile certificates would be issued,” he added.

Chairman, Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), Bharat Bhushan Bharti added, “While One Time Registration Portal would not only provide an opportunity to the job aspirants to apply and pay fees only once and also give them respite from making frequent rounds to the Commission office for document verification, the Common Eligibility Test (CET) would go a long way in the recruitment of quality manpower.”