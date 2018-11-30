Haryana ranks third in India Skill Report 2019

Haryana is ranked third in terms of providing employable skills to its youth, breaking into the top 10, according to the India Skill Report 2019, an official said on Thursday. The Department of Technical Education has played a significant role in ramping up the state’s ranking by providing quality education through its various polytechnics, engineering colleges and technical universities.

Anil Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Technical Education, Haryana, informed that in the last few years the Department had taken several initiatives to boost admissions, examinations, placements and overall personality development of students. In the last academic year, 94 per cent of the students from state-run polytechnic and engineering colleges were placed with various multinational companies as well as Indian companies of repute or have been admitted into higher educational programmes, he said.

The skill report was released on November 22.

Setting up of Centres of Excellence to provide specialised training to the Diploma and Degree Engineering students for making the youths job-ready is another key step taken by the Department of Technical Education to enhance employability. “Major companies like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., HeroMoto Corp, Power Grid Corporation of India, NTPC-HPGCL, Daffodil have signed agreements with the Department for establishing Centres of Excellence at various government polytechnics,” Kumar said.

