Haryana HTET result 2020 released, here’s how to check

HTET result 2020: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) today declared the result for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2020. The HTET result is available to download at the official website- bseh.org.in.

For the PRT post, a total of 4,706 candidates qualified in the recruitment exam, the pass percentage was 7.04 per cent. Similarly, the pass percentage of the male candidate was 9.06 per cent, while that of the female was 6.14 per cent. A total of 4,934 candidates qualified in the recruitment exam for the PGT post. The overall pass percentage was 5.15 per cent. The male pass percentage was 6.10 per cent, while that of female was 4.79 per cent.

For the PGT post, a total of 3,056 candidates cleared the recruitment exam successfully, the overall pass percentage was 4.07 per cent. The pass percentage of male candidates was 5.50 per cent, while that of female was 3.43 per cent.

As many as 2,61,299 lakh candidates appeared in the state TET conducted on January 2 and 3.

HTET result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on results in the main tab

Step 3: Click on the link ‘HTET result’

Step 4: Log-in using enrolment number, click ‘find result’

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download take a print out for further reference.

To qualify for the exam, candidates need to score 60 per cent marks or 90 marks. Those belonging to the reserved category will be eligible with a score of 55 per cent, that is, 82 marks.

Those who clear paper I of HTET will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear the trained graduate teacher (TGT) will be eligible to teach up to class 12. The qualifying rules remain the same for all three categories.