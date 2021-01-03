Haryana HTET answer key 2020 released, here’s how to raise objections

Haryana HTET answer key 2020: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the answer key for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) that was conducted on January 2 and 3. The answer key is available to download at the official website- bseh.org.in. As many as 2,61,299 lakh candidates registered to appear in the exam.

The candidates can raise objections on the answer key from January 4 to 8 by paying a sum of Rs 200 per answer challenged. According to BSEH, “The candidates will get a full refund if challenged answer key is wrong.”

HTET answer key 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘answer key’ (yet to be displayed)

Step 3: A PDF will open, check the answer key

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The final answer key will be released after the scrutiny of the preliminary answer key. The result will be based on the final answer key.

To qualify for the exam, candidates need to score 60 per cent marks or 90 marks. Those belonging to the reserved category will be eligible with a score of 55 per cent that is 82 marks.

Those who clear paper I of HTET will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear the trained graduate teacher (TGT) will be eligible to teach up to class 12. The qualifying rules remain the same for all three categories.