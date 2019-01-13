Haryana HTET answer key 2018: Last day to raise objection tomorrow, website to apply

HTET answer key 2018: The online window to raise objection on the Haryana Teacher Eligibility recruitment examination (HTET 2018) answer keys will be closed on Monday, January 14, 2019. The candidates who want to raise objection can do so through the official website, htetonline.com.

The answer key of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility recruitment examination (HTET 2018) was released on January 8, 2019.

HTET 2018: How to raise objection

Step 1: Visit the official website, htetonline.com

Step 2: Click on ‘answer key link’

Step 3: Log-in using your registration number

Step 4: Click on the raise object link

Step 5: Raise objection for the questions, pay fee and submit

This year, around 2.73 lakh candidates appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility recruitment examination (HTET 2019) that concluded on Sunday, January 6, 2019. “There was no complain reported from any centre, the examination was conducted peacefully,” said board president Jagbir Singh.

HTET 2018: Minimum qualifying marks

The qualifying marks for general category candidates and those living outside the state is 60 per cent which is 90 marks while for the reserved category of the state, it is 55 per cent that is 82 marks. There is no negative marking.

The state government conducts the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) every year to test the eligibility of candidates who wish to work as PRT, TGT and PGT in various government colleges.

