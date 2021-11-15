Haryana HTET 2021 application form released; exam on December 18, 19

Haryana HTET 2021: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the application forms for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). The state TET exam will be held on December 18 and 19. The candidates who will appear for the exam have to apply online at bseh.org,in

The application process commenced on November 15 and the last date to apply online is November 25 through the website. The online window to make corrections in the application process will be opened on November 26.

The candidates who want to make corrections in the application process- changing name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, photo bearing identity proof Aadhaar number and selection of subject (level 2 and 3) can do so through the official website till November 28. The admit cards will be released online.

To qualify for the exam, candidates need to score 60 per cent marks or 90 marks. Those belonging to the reserved category will be eligible with a score of 55 per cent that is 82 marks.

Those who clear paper I of HTET will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear the trained graduate teacher (TGT) will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8 while those who clear the post graduate teacher (PGT) will be able to teach classes 9 to 12. The qualifying rules remain the same for all three categories.