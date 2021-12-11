Haryana HTET 2021 admit card released; here’s how to download

Haryana HTET 2021: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the admit card for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). The state TET exam will be held on December 18 and 19. The candidates can download their admit card from – haryanatet.in

The application process commenced on November 15. The board has kept the admit cards of some candidates on hold due to discrepancy in the image, signature or thumb impression uploaded in the application form. A list of such candidates has been released on the official website. ​​Admit cards of these candidates will be released by December 13 if they upload the correct image as per guidelines.

Haryana HTET 2021 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – haryanatet.in

Step 2: Click on the login link

Step 3: Enter required credentials

Step 4: Download the admit card

To qualify for the exam, candidates need to score 60 per cent marks or 90 marks. Those belonging to the reserved category will be eligible with a score of 55 per cent that is 82 marks.

Those who clear paper I of HTET will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear the trained graduate teacher (TGT) will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8 while those who clear the post graduate teacher (PGT) will be able to teach classes 9 to 12. The qualifying rules remain the same for all three categories.