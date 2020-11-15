Haryana HTET 2020: Check application process, exam dates

HTET will be held on January 2, 3. Representational image/ file

Haryana HTET 2020: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the dates for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). The state TET exam will be held on January 2, 3. The candidates who will appear for the exam have to apply online, the application process will commence from November 16. The candidates can apply online till December 4 (12 pm) through the website- bseh.org.in.

The online window to make correction in the application process will be opened on December 5. The candidates who want to make corrections in the application process- changing name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, photo bearing identity proof Aadhaar number and selection of subject (level 2 and 3) can do so through the official website till December 8. The candidates are advised not to apply more than one.

The admit card for the TET exam will be available online in December.

HTET admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, htetonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Download admit card from the dashboard, take a print out

To qualify for the exam, candidates need to score 60 per cent marks or 90 marks. Those belonging to the reserved category will be eligible with a score of 55 per cent that is 82 marks.

Those who clear paper I of HTET will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear the trained graduate teacher (TGT) will be eligible to teach up to class 12. The qualifying rules remain the same for all three categories.

