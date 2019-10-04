Haryana HTET 2019: Exam, admit card, application process date and time released, check now

Haryana HTET 2019: The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET 2019) is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17. The online application process for the recruitment examination will begin from October 7, 2019.

The online application process will be closed on October 18, 2019. The candidates can apply through the website- bseh.org.in.

The admit card for the examination will be available from the first week of November.

Haryana HTET 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the website- bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

HTET 2019: Minimum qualifying marks

The qualifying marks for general category candidates and those living outside the state is 60 per cent which is 90 marks while for the reserved category of the state, it is 55 per cent that is 82 marks. There shall be no negative marking.

