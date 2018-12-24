Haryana HTET 2018 admit card released: Download at htetonline.com

HTET 2018 admit card: The admit card for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET 2018) has been released on Monday, December 24, 2018. All the candidates who will appear in the examinations can download the admit card through the official website, htetonline.com. The examinations will be conducted on January 5 and January 6, 2019.

Haryana HTET 2018: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, htetonline.com

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

HTET 2018: Exam schedule

Level III: From 3 pm to 5:30 pm on January 5

Level II: From 10 am to 12:30 pm on January 6

Level I: From 3 pm to 5:30 pm on January 6

HTET 2018: Minimum qualifying marks

The qualifying marks for general category candidates and those living outside the state is 60 per cent which is 90 marks while for the reserved category of the state, it is 55 per cent that is 82 marks. There shall be no negative marking.

