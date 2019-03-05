Toggle Menu
Haryana HSSC SI results declared, check direct linkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/haryana-hssc-si-results-declared-hssc-gov-in-5612349/

Haryana HSSC SI results declared, check direct link

HSSC SI results: The HSSC SI merit lists are available on the official website. The candidates can check the results of SI recruitment examination through the official website hssc.gov.in

Haryana Staff Selection Commission, Haryana Staff Selection Commission SI results, SI exam results, HSSC SI exam results, HSSC SI recruitment exam results, HSSC results, HSSC SI exam
HSSC SI results: The merit list is available at the official website hssc.gov.in 

HSSC SI results: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the final list of selected candidates for recruitment at the post of sub inspectors (male and female). The candidates who had appeared in the recruitment examination can check the merit list through the official website, hssc.gov.in.

Earlier, the commission declared the results of male constable recruitment examination on February 5.

HSSC SI merit list: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- hssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘SI merit list’

Step 3: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About HSSC

Set up on November 4, 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019Railway JobsBank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on toIndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected. 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 SSB SI, constable recruitment 2019: Application process begins, check updates
2 UPSSSC stenographer admit card released, exam on March 10
3 IIT-Jodhpur recruitment 2019: Apply for 23 posts, monthly salary up to Rs 1.44 lakh