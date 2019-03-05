Haryana HSSC SI results declared, check direct link

HSSC SI results: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the final list of selected candidates for recruitment at the post of sub inspectors (male and female). The candidates who had appeared in the recruitment examination can check the merit list through the official website, hssc.gov.in.

Earlier, the commission declared the results of male constable recruitment examination on February 5.

HSSC SI merit list: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- hssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘SI merit list’

Step 3: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About HSSC

Set up on November 4, 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

