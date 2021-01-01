Haryana HSSC police constable recruitment 2020 notification: 7,298 vacancies on offer

The candidates can apply till February 10 at hssc.gov.in. File

HSSC constable recruitment notification 2020: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a recruitment notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for the 7,298 vacancies for the posts of constable. The vacancies are 5,500 for the posts of male constable, 1,100 for female constable and 698 for female constable (HAP-Durga-1).

Interested candidates can apply through the website- hssc.gov.in from January 11. The selected candidates will get a maximum remuneration upto Rs 69,100.

HSSC constable recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 7,298

Post wise vacancy details:

Male constable: 5,500

READ | HSSC withdraws advertisement for recruitment of constables

Female constable: 1,100

Female constable (HAP-Durga-1): 698

Eligibility criteria

Education: The applicant must have passed class 12 or equivalent level of education

Age limit: Applicant must be in the age group of 18 to 25 years. For reserved category candidates, there is a relaxation in the upper age limit.

HSSC police constable recruitment: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- hssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘online application’ for selection of constable on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘registration’

Step 4: Register using basic information

Step 5: Log-in using registration number, fill the form

Step 6: Upload images make payment

Step 7: Submit the form.

Selection process: The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination and physical efficiency test. The written exam will consist of 80 objective type questions to be completed in the total time duration of two hours.

Pay scale: Selected candidates will get a salary in the bracket of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

The candidates can apply till February 10 at hssc.gov.in.