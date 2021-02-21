Haryana HSSC LDC result 2020 released, here’s how to check

HSSC LDC result 2020: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the result of the written exam held for the posts of lower division clerk (LDC). The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- hssc.gov.in.

The recruitment exam was earlier held on February 28. According to HSSC, “The scrutiny of documents of the above candidates will be held from 23.02.2021 to 26.02.2021. The candidates are advised to report at 9 am in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, sector-3, Panchkula. They are also directed to bring all original documents, set of self-attested copies of all documents, one ID proof and copy of downloaded application form.”

HSSC LDC result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: A PDF file will open, displaying the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200, along with a grade pay of Rs 1,900.