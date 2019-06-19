Haryana HSSC JE recruitment 2019: Apply for 1624 junior engineer posts, salary up to Rs 1.12 lakh

HSSC JE recruitment 2019: The application process for 1624 vacant jobs at the post of junior engineering will begin tomorrow, June 20 (Thursday). The jobs are advertised by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), interested candidates can apply for the job at the official website, hssc.gov.in before July 4. The fee submission window, however, will continue to remain open till July 8.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a written exam. The exam will be held from July 13 to 18, according to the notice. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode.

HSSC JE recruitment 2019: Test syllabus

It will consist of 90 marks, of which 75 per cent weightage will be for general awareness, reasoning, mathematics, science, computer, English, Hindi and concerned subject. Further, 25 per cent weightage will be given to history, current affairs, literature, geography, civics, environment and culture of Haryana. Another 10 marks will be given to socio-economic criteria and experience of the candidate.

HSSC JE recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: There is a different age bracket for different job profiles, mostly ranging between 18 to 42 years.

Education: Candidates should have a relevant degree or diploma in the field.

HSSC JE recruitment 2019: Documents needed

— Scanned copy of academic qualification

— Scanned copy of caste/reservation certificate

— Copies of work experience certificate

— Photo of a candidate (self-signed)

— Signature of candidate

— Documents needed to claim socio-economic marks

HSSC JE recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates need to visit the official website and click on the given advertisement, register themselves and fill-up form. Candidates also will have to submit a fee of Rs 150. The application fee for females who are residents of Haryana is Rs 75 and for those belonging to reserved category the same is Rs 35 for males and Rs 18 for females. The candidates belonging to PwD category are exempted from paying any fee. After paying the fee, one needs to take a print out of fee receipt as well as duly filled form.

HSSC JE recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 35,400 to 1,12,400.

