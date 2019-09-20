Toggle Menu
Haryana HSSC Health services recruitment: 4322 jobs for 12th pass, check how to apply

Haryana HSSC Health services recruitment 2019: The applications have begun today and will close on October 9. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website, hssc.gov.in.

Haryana HSSC health services recruitment 2019: Apply at hssc.gov.in (Representational image)

Haryana HSSC Health services recruitment 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) invited applications to fill a total of 4322 posts across various departments. The applications have begun today and will close on October 9. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website, hssc.gov.in.

To be eligible for the post, candidates will have to clear a written exam for 90 marks and 19 marks for their social-economics criteria and prior experience. The exam will be MCQ-based. The dates of the same are yet to be announced.

Haryana HSSC Health services recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 4322

Dental Hygienist – 29
Laboratory technician- 307
Laboratory Attendant – 28
MPHW (F) – 565
Pharmacist – 92
Radiographer/ultrasound technician – 197
TB Health visitor – 8
Ophthalmic assistant – 66
Theatre assistant – 100
Staff Nurse – 1584
Animal Husbandary and Dairying – 546
Women and Child development – 19
Supervisor female – 57
Junior system engineer – 126
Clerk – 23
Welfare organiser – 77
Revenue accountant – 42
Sub-inspector general – 409

ESIHC department

Staff nurse – 24
MPHW(F) – 23

HSSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘advertisements’ in the main tab
Step 3: Click on Advt 15/2109
Step 4: Read instructions carefully and click on the application link
Step 5: Fill form, upload documents
Step 6: Make payment

HSSC recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 150. For Haryana-based females, the fee is Rs 75. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 35 and Rs 18 for males and females respectively. For the PwD category candidates, no fee will be applicable.

