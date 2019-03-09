Haryana HSSC Group D recruitment 2019: Vacancies available for 249 posts, application process begins March 22

HSSC Group D recruitment 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission, Panchkula has advertised for the vacant posts of Group D recruitment. There are 249 vacancies, and the candidates can apply online through the official website hssc.gov.in.

The online application process will begin from March 22, and the candidates can apply online till April 22, 2019. The last date to pay application fee is April 25, 2019.

Vacancy details:

Total vacancies: 249

Post wise vacancy details:

General: 160

SC: 38

BCA: 30

BCB: 21

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to possess a minimum of Class 10 pass certificate to apply for the posts.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should be 24 years. The candidates need to be minimum of 18 years to apply for the posts.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and interview.

Application fee:

The general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. For General (Haryana Female) and SC/ BC (Male) candidates, the application fee will be Rs 50, and Rs 25 for SC/ BC (Haryana female) candidates.

HSSC Group D recruitment 2019: Important dates

Commencement of application process: March 22

Last date to apply online: April 22

Last date to submit application fee: April 25, 2019.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website hssc.gov.in on or before April 22, 2019.

