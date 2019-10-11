Haryana HSSC clerk answer key released, check direct link

HSSC clerk answer key 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) released the answer key for the Clerk recruitment examination. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can download the answer key through the official website- hssc.gov.in.

The recruitment examination was conducted on Saturday, September 21, Sunday, September 22, and Monday (September 23) in two sessions – morning session from 10:30 am to 12 noon and evening session from 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

HSSC Clerk answer key released: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official website-

Step 2: Click on the download ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: A pdf file with question based answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

HSSC Clerk admit card: Exam pattern

The exam will be for 100 marks of which 90 marks will be allotted to the written exam and 10 to socio-economic criteria and experience. The written exam will further be divided into two parts. Of the total, 75 per cent wightage will be allotted to general awareness, reasoning, maths, science, computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subjects. Further 25 per cent weightage will be given to History, current affairs, literature, geography, civics, environment, culture.

A total of 4858 posts of clerks of group C are to be filled by this recruitment process. Those who get through the exam will get a salary up to Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 1900.

