Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Haryana HSSC CET 2022: Exam city intimation slip released; admit card soon

HSSC CET 2022: The CET will be conducted on November 5 and 6 in two sessions. Admit cards will be available soon at the official website - hssc.gov.in

hssc, hssc cet 2022Candidates can download the slip from the official website - hssc.gov.in (File image)

HSSC CET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Tuesday released the exam city intimation slip for Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2022 for Group C posts. Candidates can download the slip from the official website – hssc.gov.in

The CET will be conducted on November 5 and 6 in two sessions. The morning session will be held from 10 am to 11:45 am and the afternoon session will be held from 3 pm to 4:45 pm. 

Haryana HSSC CET 2022: How to check city intimation slip

Step 1: Visit the official website – hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 3: Click on the submit button

Step 4: Check and download the slip

“Please note that this is not the admit card for the examination. This is just an advance intimation about the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates to make their travel plan, etc. accordingly,” the official notice reads. 

 

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 01:36:22 pm
