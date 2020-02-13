Haryana HSSC recruitment for 10th pass: Apply for 1137 posts, application process, exam date, paper pattern

HSSC recruitment 2020: Interested candidates can apply through the website- hssc.gov.in till March 24, 2020 HSSC recruitment 2020: Interested candidates can apply through the website- hssc.gov.in till March 24, 2020

HSSC recruitment 2020: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the recruitment notification to fill 1,137 vacant posts. The application process for HSSC will commence from March 3, 2020. Interested candidates can apply through the website- hssc.gov.in till March 24, 2020.

The candidates can fill the online application form by providing details of educational qualification, age limit. Once the application process completes, the registration number and password will be generated, which can be used later.

Haryana HSSC recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Naib Tehsildar: 6

Election Kanungo: 21

Work Supervisor: 117

Auto Diesel Mechanic: 39

Carpenter: 33

Plumber: 4

Receptionist-cum-Telephone Operator: 9

Fitter Heavy Machine: 39

Supervisor: 12

Blacksmith: 6

Workshop Machinery Operator: 14

Charge man Heavy Plant: 14

Inspector: 32

Section Officer: 5

Sub Station General Attendant: 2

Electrician: 4

Junior Mechanic: 10

Accounts Clerk: 11

Store Keeper: 3

Store Clerk: 6

Assistant Seed Production Officer: 31

Account Assistant: 2

Senior Mechanic: 2

Marketing Assistant: 4

TGT Punjabi: 176

Turner Instructor: 93

Surveyor: 1

Painter: 27

Mason: 23

Mechanic: 7

Lift Operator: 2

Charge man: 2

Charge man (Electrical): 10

Electrician: 115

Machine Tool Operator: 7

Auto Electrician: 11

Charge man Miscellaneous: 11

Storekeeper: 15

Fitter Instructor: 144

HSSC recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates need to hold minimum matriculation (class 10) pass certificate to apply for the posts. For details on post wise eligibility criteria, please check the official notification.

Age limit: The age limit varies post wise. The candidates from the reserved category will get age relaxation, as per the official notification.

HSSC recruitment 2020: Important dates

Commencement of application process: March 3

Last date to apply online: March 24

Last date to pay fee online: March 27

Exam date: To be notified soon

The candidates can apply till March 24, 2020 through the website- hssc.gov.in.

