Haryana HPSC HCS Prelims 2021 result declared; mains in October

August 10, 2022 1:37:51 pm
HPSC HCS Result 2022: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the results of the Haryana Civil Service (HCS) and other Allied Servlces Preliminary exam 2021. Candidates can check their result at the official website – hpsc.gov.in
The prelims exam was conducted on July 24. The result has been published in the form of pdf containing roll numbers of qualified candidates.
Haryana HPSC HCS Prelims 2021 result: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website – hpsc.gov.in
Subscriber Only Stories
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: In the result pdf, check your roll number
Qualified candidates will now appear for the mains exam which will be conducted in October. The exam schedule of the mains will be released shortly.
The exam is being held to fill openings for the following positions: Traffic Manager (TM), District Food & Supplies Officer (DFSO), Asst. Employment Officer, HCS (Ex. Br.), DSP, ETO, ‘A’ Class Tehsildar, Asstt. Registrar Co. Op. Societies (ARCS), Asstt. Excise & Taxation Officer (AETO), Block Development & Panchayat Officer (BDPO), and Ass (AEO)
