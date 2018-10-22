Haryana HARTRON recruitment 2018: 50 Communication Officer vacancies, walk-in-interview from October 25 to November 12

Haryana HARTRON recruitment 2018: The candidates desire to work with Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited have to appear for the interview to be conducted between October 25 to November 12 Haryana HARTRON recruitment 2018: The candidates desire to work with Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited have to appear for the interview to be conducted between October 25 to November 12

Haryana HARTRON recruitment 2018: Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Communication Officer. There are 50 vacant posts, and the selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 16,000 per month.

The candidates desire to work with Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited have to appear for the interview to be conducted between October 25 to November 12 at “Bays No. 73-76, Hartron Bhawan, Sector-2, Panchkula.”

Haryana HARTRON recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total posts: 50

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s degree with proficiency in Hindi, and a working experience of 3-6 months in call centre/ BPO operations.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 35 years of age.

Selection process:

The candidates have to appear for the walk-in-interview to be held at “Bays No. 73-76, Hartron Bhawan, Sector-2, Panchkula” from October 25 to November 12.

How to apply:

The candidates can download the application form available on the official website, hatron.org.in.

Important dates:

Walk-in-interview begins: October 25

Walk-in-interview process ends: November 12.

