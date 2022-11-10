Haryana CET Exam 2022: Answers to all FAQs

Haryana CET Exam 2022: Haryana Common Eligibility Test 2022 (Haryana CET 2022) for Group C posts were held on November 5 and 6. It was conducted by the National Testing Agency.

When was the Haryana CET 2022 exam conducted?

The Haryana CET 2022 was conducted on November 5 and 6 in two shifts. The morning shift was held from 10 am to 11:45 am and the afternoon session was conducted from 3 pm to 4:45 pm.

The candidates were provided with free pick and drop services by the Haryana Roadways. Schools were closed on Saturday, November 5 in view of the exam.

What is Haryana CET for?

The Haryana Common Eligibility Test was conducted for Group C posts.

When will the answer key for Haryana CET be released?

There has been no announcement made by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission regarding release of answer key.

When will the Haryana CET results be released?

The date for the results has not been announced yet.

How will candidates check the results?

Haryana CET Exam 2022: To check the answer key, the candidates will have to follow the following steps

Step 1: Go to the official website- hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading answer key for Haryana CET Group C

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as registration number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4: Check the results and download it for future reference

How many candidates appeared for Haryana CET?

A total of 11,36,894 lakh candidates had registered for the CET exams out of which 10,78,864 lakh candidates were eligible to appear for the exam after application scrutiny.