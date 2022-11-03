scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Haryana CET exam candidates to get free pick-and-drop from state roadways

Haryana CET admit card 2022: Roadways to provide free pick and drop facility for candidates. The exam will be conducted on November 5 and 6, the admit card for which has been released today.

Haryana CET, Haryana CET exam, Haryana CET admit card, Haryana CET exam date, Haryana CET free pick and drop, Haryana RoadwaysHaryana CET admit card 2022: Nearly 11.36 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the CET exam (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)

Haryana CET admit card 2022: Free pick-and-drop facility will be provided to the candidates appearing for the Haryana CET examination by the state roadways. The exam will be held on November 5 to 6, the admit card for it was released today.

One family member travelling with women candidates can also avail this free travel facility. They will have to show their identity documents.

The Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be conducted for recruitment in Group-C posts, it said.

Read |Rajasthan RSMSSB invites application for community health officers; check how to apply

13,700 buses of the Haryana roadways have been arranged to ensure hassle-free travel for the candidates.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh KulkarniPremium
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh Kulkarni
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock

Almost all ordinary route buses will be used to provide this facility, it said, adding that an appeal has been to people to make less use of public transport on the days when the exam is scheduled.

Around 11.36 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the CET exam.

At the district level, pick-and-drop arrangements will be made for candidates from the sub-divisional bus stand or district level bus stand to the examination centres, it said.

Advertisement

This entire travelling arrangement will be closely monitored by a committee constituted under the Additional Deputy Commissioner of the district, it said.

Arrangements are made for the candidates to reach the nearest bus stands of the respective examination centres in both the shifts of the exams.

The reporting for the morning shift in the examination centre is 8:30 am and for the evening shift is 1:30 pm, it said.

Advertisement

Directions have been issued to all the general managers for ensuring arrangements of advance booking at the bus stands of the depot/sub depots, it said.

All the candidates are requested to make advance bookings by visiting their nearest depot or sub depot from 9 am on November 3 which will continue till 5 pm on November 4 so that they do not face inconvenience on the day of examination

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 02:23:15 pm
Next Story

Quote-a-day Annamalai jumps the gun on Coimbatore blast, backtracks

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement