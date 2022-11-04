Haryana CET: 10.78 lakh candidates to appear; check important exam day guidelines

Haryana CET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET) on November 5 and 6 across 22 districts of the state. The admit cards for the CET are available at the official website – hssc.gov.in. More than 10.78 lakh candidates are eligible to appear for the Common Eligibility Test (CET), Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) chairman said on Thursday.

A total of 11,36,894 lakh candidates had registered for the CET exams out of which 10,78,864 lakh candidates will appear for the exam after application scrutiny. The examination will be held for the recruitment of Group-C posts.

Haryana CET 2022: Exam day guidelines

Candidates appearing for the exam have to follow the mentioned guidelines while appearing for the CET 2022.

– The exam will be conducted in two sessions – morning exam from 10 am to 11.45 am. The reporting time for this shift will be 8.30 am. The evening shift timings are from 3 pm to 4.45 pm. Candidates appearing for this shift have to appear at 1.30 pm.

– Candidates have to mandatorily carry a print out of their admit card along with a ID proof to the exam hall. The hall tickets will not be sent to the candidates through post or email, they will have to download it from the aforementioned link.

– The candidates will only be allowed to appear at the exam centres allotted to them in the admit card. In no case a candidate will be allowed to appear in the from any other centre.

– At the district level, pick-and-drop arrangements will be made for candidates from the sub-divisional bus stand or district level bus stand to the examination centres which will be closely monitored by a committee constituted under the Additional Deputy Commissioner of the district.

– Candidates have to follow all Covid related protocols in the transportation facility as well as at the exam centre. Candidates will be allowed to carry hand sanitisers in transparent bottles.

– Electronic gadgets including smart phones, mobile phones, digital watches are banned in the exam hall. Candidates are advised to not carry any such items to the examination hall.