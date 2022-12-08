scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Haryana CET 2022: Provisional answer key released; check how to raise challenge

Haryana CET 2022: Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the provisional answer key by logging in at the official website– hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in and hssc.gov.in.

Haryana CET 2022: The exam was conducted on November 5 and 6

Haryana CET 2022: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission on Wednesday released the provisional answer key for Common Eligibility Test (Haryana CET) for Group C posts. Candidates can check the answer key by logging in at the official website– hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in and hssc.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on November 5 and 6, over 11.36 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

Haryana CET 2022: How to check provisional answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website– hssc.gov.in and hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Login using your credentials such registration number, date of birth and security pin

Step 3: Check the answer key and download it for future reference

Applicants can raise challenges to the answer key till December 11 till 5 pm. Objections to the answer key can be raised only via online mode. Candidates have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 100 per question

Haryana CET 2022: How to raise challenge against the provisional answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website– hssc.gov.in and hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Login using your credentials such as registration number, date of birth and security pin

Step 3: Click ‘Apply for Answer Key Challenge(s)’

Step 4: There will be an answer next to each question, if you wish to challenge the option click on the checkbox

Step 5: Upload the your answer with supporting document in single PDF file for each answer

Step 6: Click on ‘save your claim’

Step 7: Cross check, save the claim and pay the fees

Step 8: Once the payment is successful, a receipt will be generated, save it for future reference

The commission will not entertain any claim after once the window for raising the challenge is closed. No objection without payment of fees will be considered. The challenges will be analysed by a panel of experts and no changes will be made in the final answer key.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 05:47:29 pm
