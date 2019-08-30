HARCO Bank recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 978 jobs, salary over 1.42 lakh

HARCO Bank recruitment 2019: The application process for the job including clerk, junior and senior accountant, assistant manager officer among others at the Haryana State Co-operative (HARCO) Bank is closing tomorrow on August 31, 11:50 pm. Interested candidates need to apply at harcobank.org.in before the deadline.

A total of 978 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to clear the preliminary online exam, mains followed by interview round. The preliminary exam will be held in October.

HARCO Bank recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, harcobank.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘recruitment for junior clerk..’ under ‘news’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 5: Click on ‘click here for new registration’

Step 6: Fill form, upload pictures

Step 7: Make payment

HARCO Bank recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 600, GST additional. Those belonging to reserved category will have to pay Rs 300.

HARCO Bank recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates selected for the post of senior accountant, clerk, the junior accountant will get salary in the range of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of assistant manager, candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400.

