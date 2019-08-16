HARCO Bank recruitment 2019: Apply for 978 vacancies, salary up to Rs 1.42 lakh

HARCO Bank recruitment 2019: The Haryana State Co-operative (HARCO) Bank invited applications for the post of clerk, junior and senior accountant, assistant manager officer among others. Interested candidates need to apply at harcobank.org.in. The applications are on and will be closed on August 31, 11:59 pm.

A total of 978 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to clear the preliminary online exam, mains followed by interview round. The preliminary exam will be held in October.

HARCO Bank recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 978

Clerks – 790

Junior Accountant – 123

Senior Accountant – 35

Assistant Manager/Development Officer – 30

HARCO Bank recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must have a graduate degree with at least 60 per cent marks. Those with PG diploma with 55 per cent marks can also apply.

HARCO Bank recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, harcobank.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘recruitment for junior clerk..’ under ‘news’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘click here to apply online’

Step 5: Click on ‘click here for new registration’

Step 6: Fill form, upload pictures

Step 7: Make payment

HARCO Bank recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 600, GDT additional. Those belonging to reserved category will have to pay Rs 300.

HARCO Bank recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates selected for the post of senior accountant, clerk, the junior accountant will get salary in the range of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of assistant manager, candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400.

In case candidates face any query, they can connect with the officials through the helpline numbers: 0172-2784785 , 2771251.

