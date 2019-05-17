Gujarat TAT result 2019 declared: Steps to download

Gujarat TAT result 2019: The State Examination Board (SEB), Gujarat declared the result of Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT) 2019. Students can check their result at the official websites, gujarat-education.gov.in and tatresult.sebgujarat.com. The exam was conducted on January 27, 2019, as an eligibility test to hire teachers in the state-board run institutions.

According to official data, over 1.86 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of which 62.32 per cent or 1.20 lakh students cleared the exam.

Gujarat TAT result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, gujarat-eductaion.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Gujrat TAT result 2019’ under ‘news and announcements’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference. Those who qualify the exam can apply for the job of a teacher in the state-run institutes.

