Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Gujarat state departments invite applications for teachers, manager, typist posts

Gujarat recruitment 2022: The eligibility criteria for the posts is different for each position. Candidates are required to check the eligibility criteria of each post before applying.

gujarat recruitment 2022Here’s a list of job openings available this month (Representative image)

Gujarat recruitment 2022: Various departments in the Gujarat government are inviting applications for the posts of teachers, managers, typists and more. The eligibility criteria for the posts is different for each position. Candidates are required to check the eligibility criteria of each post before applying.

Here’s a list of job openings available this month. 

Teacher recruitment

Halapati Seva Sangh Barlodil has advertised for the recruitment of Teacher Assistant posts in Navsari and Surat district schools. Eligible candidates have to send the application along with the attested photograph attached, complete address and contact number along with copies of all semester or year-wise attested certificates within ten days of publication of the advertisement.

Last date to apply: October 12

MDM Kutch Recruitment

Gujarat, Mid Day Meal Kutch has also released the recruitment notification of the District Project Coordinator. Candidates should have passed any graduation degree with 50 percent marks and must have passed CCC. Should have at least two years of experience in data entry. Interested candidates should have a minimum age of 18 years and maximum age of 58 years.

Last date to apply: October 10

GUJCOST Recruitment 

Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (Gujcost) has released the recruitment of Clerk – Typist. Interested candidates should possess a certificate of passing in higher secondary examination. Candidate should not have less than 6500 typing per hour in English and Gujarati. 

Last date to apply: October 31

GSFC Recruitment

 Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (GSFC) has released recruitment for the post of Deputy Manager. Candidates must have obtained at least 65 per cent in all these degrees BSc in Agriculture, MBA in Marketing or MBA (Agri Business Manager) from recognized educational institutions

Last date to apply: October 8 

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 03:04:10 pm
