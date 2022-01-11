Gujarat SET 2022 exam on January 23, check admit card release date

The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara will conduct the Gujarat State Eligibility Test 2022 on January 23, 2022. Although the test is conducted for 23 subjects, this year there has been an addition of two more subjects namely Philosophy and Geography.

As per the information bulletin available on gujaratset.in, the hall tickets for the examination will be released on the official website seven days prior to the exam. Therefore it is expected that the GSET admit card 2021 will be available on January 16, 2022. Hence, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website to get access to the link.

It must be noted that the Gujarat SET 2021 admit cards will not be sent to the candidates via post. They have to be downloaded online for the candidates to know their examination venue. The examinee has to appear for the examination at the same exact venue as mentioned in the admit cards. In case the admit cards do not display the candidate’s photograph, then they have to affix the same at the designated space.

After downloading the admit card, if the candidate finds any error in it, then they can contact the GSET office via email at gujaratset@gmail.com. On the examination day, the candidate has to carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with identity proof such as a driving license, voter ID, PAN card, etc. Other important instructions are as follows.

— The examinees have to report to their centers at least 60 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam.

— No candidate will be allowed to leave the exam hall or center before 12:30 PM.

— They must follow the instructions given by the invigilators or any other staff.

As per the GSET exam pattern 2021, there will be two papers for the test. The first paper will have 50 questions for 100 marks and the second paper is going to have 100 questions for 200 marks. While Paper I will follow a general pattern, Paper II will be subject-specific. Every question will have 02 marks but there is no negative marking in the exam. All questions will follow an objective-type pattern.