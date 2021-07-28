Gujarat SET 2021: Detailed study plan to prepare for state eligibility test

The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda in Vadodara, Gujarat has announced that the Gujarat State Eligibility Test 2021 will be conducted this year on December 26, 2021. Gujarat SET registrations 2021 are ongoing till July 31 and candidates who aspire for recruitment as an assistant professor in universities of Gujarat have to mandatorily qualify for the exam to fulfil their goals of pursuing a teaching career in the state.

Based on the Gujarat SET syllabus 2021 released by the conducting body, the exam will be held for 23 subjects and candidates are required to prepare for the exam as per their chosen subject. Besides, as per the GSET exam pattern 2021, Paper 1 will be of general nature while Paper 2 will be based on the chosen subject. This means that a detailed preparation strategy must focus on preparing not only for subject-specific topics but also for general topics including teaching and research aptitude, reasoning, general awareness etc.

With substantial time remaining before the release of the GSET admit card 2021 and the commencement of the exam in December 2021, candidates must adopt a planned approach to prepare for the exam. In other words, one must devise a detailed study plan that covers all the important topics while leaving out adequate time for last-minute preparations and revisions during the last few weeks before the exam.

Candidates must consult the syllabus while devising a study timetable to ensure that all the important topics are covered. An important aspect of an effective study plan is to set milestones i.e., candidates must aim to cover preparations for individual topics within predetermined time frames.

Once a full proof study plan is in hand, candidates must diligently follow it on a daily basis. At the initial stages, it is important that a candidate sort out their strengths and weaknesses and start preparing accordingly. In this context, it is advisable that candidates refer to subject-specific study materials with an aim of clearing out any confusion in the understanding of fundamental concepts of their chosen subject. Getting a grip on theoretical knowledge at first is important for subsequent practice and revisions for the exam.

It is important that candidates gather and refer to practice materials that can aid in smart study strategies. Once a candidate is confident with important concepts and theories of the subject, they must gradually shift to regular revision and practice. A diverse variety of open-source practice materials can be availed and referred to including sample papers, practice papers, mock tests and question banks for SET exams.

GSET previous year papers can be extremely useful when revising and practising for the Gujarat SET exam. Referring to the past year papers has a significant advantage. Not only can a candidate get an idea of the high marks yielding topics of the exam, but one can also come across questions that are typically repeated over the years in every GSET exam. This is particularly relevant when preparing for the general studies paper of the GSET exam which covers a diverse range of topics from a vast scope of syllabus including general awareness and current affairs.

An important strategy to study from previous year papers is to refer to the corresponding year’s GSET answer key. As the answer key indicates the complete solution to the GSET question paper, candidates can easily get the correct answers to the typical GSET questions that are commonly repeated over the years.

In Gujarat SET, the qualifying candidates are shortlisted on the basis of marks scored in the written exam only. Hence, in order to secure a good score in the GSET exam, candidates are advised to revise and practice for the exam daily. Candidates are also advised to make short notes and write down important facts and figures while studying, for easy recall and revisions during the last few days before the exam.