Gujarat police constable recruitment exam held successfully: Official

Written examination for the recruitment of Gujarat police constables was successfully held Sunday, over a month after it was cancelled due to paper leak. As many as 7.15 lakh candidates appeared for the exam across 2,440 centres for 9,713 posts as against 8.76 lakh candidates who were allotted letters, Vikas Sahay, chairman of the Lokrakshak Recruitment Board, the body that conducts exams for recruitment of constables, said.

The exam was cancelled on December 2, hours before it was earlier scheduled, after it was found that the question paper had got leaked. “The exam has been conducted successfully. As per information available till now, 7.15 lakh candidates, out of 8.76 lakh who were issued letters, appeared for the exam,” Sahay told reporters Sunday.

He added that support of the Gujarat police, state Education department, transport corporation and district administrations among others ensured the exam was held properly. Sahay said a standard operating procedure (SOP) was issued before the exam to all stakeholders to ensure it was conducted hassle-free across all 2,440 centres in the state.

Investigations into the December 2 paper leak have revealed that the exam paper was stolen from a printing press in Manipal in Karnataka in November and sold to few candidates, officials said. Police investigation in the paper leak has led to the arrest of 15 persons so far, including three key accused who were held four days ago.