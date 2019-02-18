Gujarat metro recruitment: Vacancies for general manager/ deputy general manager; how to apply

Gujarat metro recruitment: Gujarat metro rail has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of General Manager, Joint General Manager. The candidates will be selected on a contractual basis for three to five years.

For Junior General Manager, the selected candidates need to have 10 years of experience and eight years for Senior Deputy General Manager.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 4

Post wise vacancy details:

Joint General Manager/ Senior Deputy General Manager: 1

Joint General Manager/ Senior Deputy General Manager (Lift and Escalator): 1

Joint General Manager / Sr.Dy.General Manager (Traction): 1

Joint General Manager / Sr.Dy.General Manager (E&M): 1

Eligibility:

Educational qualifications:

Junior General Manager: The candidates need to possess 10 years of experience working in Group A/ B categories in govt. of India

Senior Deputy General Manager: The candidates need to possess six to eight years of experience working in Group A/ B categories in govt. of India.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 48/ 50 years of age.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected to the posts on the basis of walk-in-interview.

Date and time of walk-in-interview

The date and time of walk-in-interview will be mentioned in the call letters/ e-mail send to the candidates.

How to apply:

Candidates may apply through proper channel for selection on deputation basis to the above mentioned vacancies in the prescribed proforma available at the company website indicated above. May forward the applications of eligible candidates along with Vigilance /DAR clearance and APARs.

Duly filled-in and signed proforma in prescribed format may also be sent through email only at career2019@gujaratmetrorail.com within one month from date of publication.

Important date:

The candidates need to apply within 30 days from the date of official notification.

