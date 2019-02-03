Gujarat HC recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 124 Civil Judge posts, apply now

Gujarat HC recruitment 2019: The High Court of Gujarat has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Civil Judges. There are 124 vacancies, and the candidates can apply online through the official website, gujarathighcourt.nic.in on or before March 1, 2019.

Advertising

The preliminary examination is expected to be conducted on May 5 and the Main written examination on July 7, 2019.

The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree in Law and the upper age limit should be less than 35 years of age.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2019: Post wise vacancies

General category: 63

Schedule Castes: 9

Schedule tribes: 19

Socially and Educationally Backward Classes: 33

Physically disabled: 4

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to possess a degree in Law and should be a working advocate in any courts of India.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the reserve category candidates should not be above 35 years of age. The age of the reserve category candidates should be less than 38 years.

Application fee:

The general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while Rs 500 for the reserve category candidates.

How to apply:

Advertising

The candidates need to apply through the official website, gujarathighcourt.nic.in on or before March 1, 2019.