Gujarat GSET admit card released: Check steps to download, exam pattern

Gujarat GSET admit card: The Maharaja Sayahurao University of Baroda, Vadodara has released the admit card or hall ticket for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) at its official website gujaratset.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 29 (Sunday).

The GSET will be held in 23 subjects at 11 Centres spread across Gujarat state. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for the post of assistant professor. It is mandatory to carry admit card to the exam hall. Candidates need to check the details mentioned in admit card thoroughly.

Gujarat GSET admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, gujaratset.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘log-in to download hall ticket’

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear in the dashboard, download

In case the picture is not fixed at the admit card, candidates will have to do that themselves. If a candidate does not produce their admit card at the time of the exam, they will not be allowed to appear for the test, as per the rules. For any query candidates can get in touch with GSET Agency, Vadodara through e-mail: gujaratset@gmail.com.

Gujarat GSET: Exam pattern

GSET Examination will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of only objective type questions. Paper-I will have 50 questions and paper II will have 100 questions for 100 and 200 marks, respectively. The questions in both the papers will appear in both Gujarati and English.

