Gujarat GPSC Prelims result, cut-off released: Check Main exam dates, pattern

GPSC Prelims result: The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has declared the result for the combined competitive exam conducted on October 13. Candidates can check their result at the official websites, gpsc.gujarat.gov.in or gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Those who have cleared the exam will now appear for Main.

A total of 3,946 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in Mains exam. These candidates will have to apply again for admission to the GPSC Main examination in the detailed application form. While the list of roll numbers of the selected candidates and their cut-off is out, the individual marks will be available from January 6, 2020 from 4 pm onwards.

GPSC Main exam pattern

The Main exam is scheduled to be held on February 23, March 8 and 15 at Ahmedabad or Gandhinagar centre. The Mains exam will have two papers. The Main exam will be for 900 marks. Candidates shortlisted thereafter will be selected for the interview round to be conducted in July.

Total – 900 Marks

Gujarati language – 150 marks

English language – 150 Marks

Essay – 150 Marks

General Studies I – 150 Marks

General Studies II – 150 Marks

General Studies III – 150 Mark

Those who clear the exam will be hired at the post of Gujarat Administrative Service Class I and Gujarat Civil Service Class- I and II. Finally selected candidates will be hired at a pay scale of Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500. A total of 97 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam.

