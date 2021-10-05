Gujarat govt to soon begin recruitment process on 28,000 vacant police posts

The Gujarat government will soon start the process of recruiting 27,847 police personnel, including sub inspectors and home guards, an official said on Monday. Notably, the recruitment process for police was pending for some time due to the coronavirus outbreak.

An official release said Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi had, on September 19, held a review meeting with the chairpersons of different police recruitment boards and instructed them to finish the recruitment process at the earliest.

“To strengthen the law and order scenario, Chief Minister Bhpendra Patel has decided to start the recruitment process to fill up 27,847 posts in the Home Department. Recruitment will be conducted for armed and unarmed PSI, assistant sub inspectors, intelligence officers, constables, PSIs for wireless and motor transport divisions, home guards and Gram Rakshak Dal personnel,” said the release.

The recruitment would improve policing in the state and also create employment opportunities, it added.