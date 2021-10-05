scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Gujarat govt to soon begin recruitment process on 28,000 vacant police posts

Recruitment will be conducted for armed and unarmed PSI,  assistant sub inspectors, intelligence officers, constables, PSIs for wireless and motor transport divisions

By: PTI | Ahmedabad |
Updated: October 5, 2021 12:22:24 pm
Gujarat police, Gujarat police recruitmentThe recruitment process for police was pending for some time due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Representative image)

The Gujarat government will soon start the process of recruiting 27,847 police personnel, including sub inspectors and home guards, an official said on Monday. Notably, the recruitment process for police was pending for some time due to the coronavirus outbreak.

An official release said Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi had, on September 19, held a review meeting with the chairpersons of different police recruitment boards and instructed them to finish the recruitment process at the earliest.

Read |SSC Delhi Police, CAPF sub-inspector PET/PST 2020 results declared

“To strengthen the law and order scenario, Chief Minister Bhpendra Patel has decided to start the recruitment process to fill up 27,847 posts in the Home Department. Recruitment will be conducted for armed and unarmed PSI,  assistant sub inspectors, intelligence officers, constables, PSIs for wireless and motor transport divisions, home guards and Gram Rakshak Dal personnel,” said the release.

The recruitment would improve policing in the state and also create employment opportunities, it added.

