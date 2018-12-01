GST practitioners enrollment exam on December 7, check syllabus, paper pattern

GST practitioners enrollment exam: National Academy of Customs will conduct the Goods and Services Tax Practitioners (GSTP) enrollment examination on December 7. The online examination will be computer-based and will be of two and a half hours from 11 am 1:30 pm. The candidates who will clear the examinations will be enrolled as Goods and Services Tax Practitioners.

The examinations will be of 200 marks with 100 questions from English and Hindi. The candidates need to score minimum 50 per cent marks in order to qualify in the examinations. The marks of the candidates will not be deducted for wrong answers.

GST practitioners enrollment exam 2018: Syllabus

Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017

Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017

State Goods and Services Tax Acts, 2017

Union Territory Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017

Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Act, 2017

Central Goods and Services Tax Rules, 2017

Integrated Goods and Services Tax Rules, 2017

All-State Goods and Services Tax Rules, 2017

The online registration process of the GSTP enrollment examination was conducted from November 16 to 25.

