Gujarat GSSSB supervisor instructor final answer key released: Steps to download

GSSSB supervisor instructor final answer key: The Gujarat Secondary Service Selection Board (GSSSB) released the answer key for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of supervisor instructor at its official website, gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. A total of 2,367 vacancies are to be filled across departments through this recruitment exam.

The result will be based on the final answer key and no objections will be accepted on the same. Those who clear the preliminary exam will be considered for the interview round and document verification. The dates of the next round of examination have not been declared yet.

GSSSB supervisor instructor final answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link ‘supervisor instructor final answer key’ under ‘advertising and news’

Step 3: A PDF will open, download

The finally selected candidates will be hired at a pay scale of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 2,800, as per the official notification.

Meanwhile, over 10 lakh candidates applied for 3,771 posts of class III non-secretariat clerk and office assistant. The examination, earlier supposed to be held on October 20, was cancelled amid protest over change in eligibility criteria. The exam is now scheduled to be held on November 17.

