GSET 2021: Check last minute revision tips, exam day instructions

GSET 2021: Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara will conduct the GSET 2021 examination on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2021 examination will be held in the OMR-based pen-and-paper format at selected centers across the country.

Admit cards for the eligibility test have already been issued on the official website gujaratset.in on January 12, 2022. Those who have successfully filled and submitted the application form can download their hall tickets as soon as possible, before the eligibility test.

. GSET 2022 last-minute preparation tips

The GSET 2021 examination will be conducted in the form of two papers – Paper I and Paper II. The first paper will be of general nature, and will test the knowledge base and teaching aptitude of each candidate. The second paper will be specific to the subject chosen by the candidate. Here are some common tips to utilise these last days in an effective manner –

— Solve one mock test pertaining to each paper every day, in a time-bound fashion.

— While solving the mock tests, identify the areas of difficulty. Immediately after completing the test, revise those difficult topics or chapters.

–Revise the already-created notes, especially for GSET 2021 syllabus for Paper II. To avoid saturation of mind, make sure the revision is not too taxing or hectic.

— For some extra practice, in addition to mock tests, solve subject-specific assessments relevant to Paper I. Solving previous year question papers would also prove to be essential.

GSET 2022 Do’s and Don’ts

While appearing for the GSET 2021 examination, it is important to maintain the exam decorum by following certain rules and regulations. Following are some do’s and don’ts to keep in mind:

Dos

— Carry the GSET 2021 Admit Card and a valid photo ID to the exam center.

— Visit the exam center allotted in the admit card, a day prior to the exam. This is to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

— Try to reach the center at least 60 minutes prior to get the document verification and frisking process completed on time.

Don’ts

— Avoid carrying any study material, books, electronic devices, calculators inside the exam center.

— Do not give in to the stress and pressure during the exam. Try to maintain calm and composed throughout.

— Do not forget to read the instructions given in the exam booklet and those uttered by the invigilator. These instructions need to be followed to the hilt throughout the exam duration.

After the conclusion of the exam, candidates can check the official answer keys on January 24. The university will release the GSET provisional answer keys on its official website, and subsequently, open the objection window to entertain challenges against the answer keys. Thereafter, the final answer keys will be revised and on its basis, the GSET results will be declared tentatively on April 09, 2022.