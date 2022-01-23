GSET 2021: Exam concludes at 11 centres, check answer key and question paper

GSET 2021: The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara has successfully conducted the Gujarat State Eligibility Test or GSET 2021 exam. This time, the test was also held for two new subjects namely Philosophy and Geography. Candidates had to appear for two papers namely Paper 1 and Paper 2 — the exams for which were held over two sessions. For each paper, a duration of three hours was given to the examinees. A total of eleven examination centres were set up to hold the exam.

With the conclusion of the examination, candidates now seem to be in search of the answer keys and question paper. Although the answer keys have not been released officially yet, candidates are likely to find the ones released online by coaching centres and educators. The GSET answer key 2021 is mostly available in the form of long paper discussion videos from which candidates can cross-check their answers. Some popular channels that are expected to come up with the answer keys are BYJU’s Exam Prep, the Pathshala — Supreet Dhamija, Unacademy, etc.

It is expected that the official answer keys, along with the question paper, will be released soon on the GSET website — gujaratset.in. Candidates are advised to do a final cross-checking of the answers with that of the official answer keys. However, using the unofficial answer keys, the candidates can calculate a tentative score.

According to the GSET exam pattern 2021, Paper 1 has a total of 50 questions while Paper 2 has 100 questions. For every correct response, 02 marks are awarded. However, there is no negative marking in the exam. While Paper 1 is compulsory for all candidates, Paper 2 is based on the specialisation subject.

The tentative date for the declaration of GSET Result 2022 is April 09, 2022. There will be no scope for re-checking or re-evaluation of the results. As per the official notification, the number of candidates to be qualified is going to be 6 per cent of the candidates who appeared for both papers. Further, the total slots will be allocated to different reservation categories as per the existing government policies. To be qualified for the exam, candidates belonging to the General (UR) and General EWS categories must have secured 40 per cent aggregate marks in both papers. The same for the reserved categories such as SC, ST, SEBC, PwD, and third gender is 35 per cent.