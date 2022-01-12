Gujarat SET 2021 admit card released; check steps to download, last minute preparation tips

The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara has released the admit cards for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test or GSET 2021. The examination will be conducted on January 23, 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website – gujaratset.in.

Gujarat SET 2021 admit card: How to download

Step 1- Go to the official website of Gujarat SET at gujaratset.in

Step 2- Now, click on the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ option on the right-hand side of the page

Step 3- A new page will open where one has to enter the order number and SBIePay Reference ID

Step 4- Now, click on the ‘Login’ button

Step 5- Follow the next few steps and download the admit cards.

With the Gujarat SET exam date 2021 in hand, it is advised that the candidates continue with their preparation for the exam. To provide them with some guidance, here are five important tips that can come in handy.

— As per the GSET exam pattern 2021, paper 1 will have 50 compulsory questions for 100 marks. Under this paper, there are multiple sections from which questions will be asked. Some of the important ones include teaching aptitude, research aptitude, comprehension, communication, logical reasoning, etc.

— The unit on data interpretation for Gujarat SET 2021 can be difficult but candidates must try to figure out the correlations, graphical representation, data and governance, quantitative and qualitative data, etc. Each question carries equal marks so candidates must give due priority.

— It is also important to understand what topics are covered in the GSET syllabus 2021. This will help in figuring out the weak topics which require special attention at this point. Also, try to have an idea of what kind of questions are asked in the examination.

— One should go through the GSET previous year question papers because doing that will help in self-evaluation. This is necessary because it will help in setting goals for each day and also assess the mistakes that one has made.

— Gujarat SET preparation 2021 is never complete without mock tests. After understanding the pattern and analyzing the syllabus, one should mandatorily take mock tests because that will help in preparing for the actual examination. Nonetheless, candidates should avoid learning new topics.