Gramin Dak Sevak result declared, here’s how to check

Gramin Dak Sevak result: The Indian Post has declared the result for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) on its official website, appost.in. Out of a total 23 circles, results for 12 circles have declared. Result for over 6,842 posts has been declared.

Over 20,000 vacancies across 23 states were on offer by the Indian Post. Candidates who have cleared class 10 exam can apply for the recruitment league and no entrance exam was conducted for the same.

Gramin Das Sevak result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, appost.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘results’ next to the state name

Step 3: A PDF will open

Step 4: Check your name and registration number

Candidates should download their result and keep print out for future reference.

Among declares results are Haryana for 682 posts, Maharashtra for 284 posts, Uttarakhand for 744 posts, Maharashtra for 1789 posts, Andhra Pradesh for 2286 posts, Telangana for 1058 posts and Jharkhand for 1236 posts.

