GPSC Preliminary Exam: Provisional answer key released; here’s how to check

GPSC Preliminary Exam: The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) on Wednesday released the provisional answer key for Gujarat Administrative Service, class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, class-1 and class-2 and Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, class-2 exams. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key at the official website— gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The paper was in two parts and each part had 200 questions. The candidates can raise objections till January 18. There will be a link for raising objections.

GPSC Preliminary Exam: How to check provisional answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website— gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for provisional answer key on the homepage

Step 3: View the answer key and check for your answers

Also read | BPSC 68th CCE: 43 new vacancies added

All suggestions shall be submitted through the ‘online objection submission system’ only, any suggestions made by representation or via email will not be entertained. Also, all objections have to be submitted with reference to the master question paper with the provisional answer key.

Objections raised by the candidate should be in compliance with the responses given by them in their answer sheet. Objections shall not be considered, in case, if responses given in the answer sheet and submitted suggestions are different. The objections for each question shall be made on a separate sheet of paper otherwise it will not be considered.