Gujarat GPSC admit card for Mains released, exams to begin from February 17

GPSC admit card: The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the admit card or call letter for both preliminary (Prelims) and Main/ physical standard test (PST) level exam for the state service recruitment. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The GPSC had earlier this week released the answer keys for the Preliminary exam for recruitment at the state service exam. The preliminary exam was conducted on October 21, 2018 and the mains is scheduled to be conducted on February 17, 24, and March 3, 2019.

GPSC admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, gujarat.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘download call letter’ button on right-hand side of the page

Step 3: You will be redirected to new page

Step 4: Click on the link ‘click here’ next to the exam you are appearing for

Step 5: Log-in using confirmation number and date of birth

Step 6: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and take print out at an A4-size sheet. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without a valid admit card or call letter.

